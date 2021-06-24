Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth approximately $895,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,491,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,071,000 after buying an additional 55,285 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $687,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 101.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,363 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $58,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $1,961,226. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOL. Barclays boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.47.

Shares of TOL opened at $56.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.61. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

