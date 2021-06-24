PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Holdings Boosted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,272 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $10,031,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 517,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,114,000 after acquiring an additional 23,801 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PulteGroup by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,815,000 after purchasing an additional 254,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 2,009.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 217,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 207,602 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PHM opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.49.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

