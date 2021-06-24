Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $956,000 Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,064 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Splunk by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock worth $149,155,000 after purchasing an additional 321,388 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Splunk by 20.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $89,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,327 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,379 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.77.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $137.70 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

