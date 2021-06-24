Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,064 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Splunk by 1,668.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.77.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,333. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,241,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares in the company, valued at $46,934,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,327 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,379 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPLK stock opened at $137.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.24. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

