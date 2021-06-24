Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,978 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,302,000 after purchasing an additional 552,687 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 216.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 297,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 203,740 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter valued at $3,488,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 596,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 143,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 14.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after buying an additional 120,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Shares of VVNT stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.65. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $25.10.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $343.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Vivint Smart Home Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.