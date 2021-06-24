Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Afya were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Afya by 61.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Afya by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Afya by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Afya by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. 29.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.84.

Afya stock opened at $27.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Afya Limited has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $29.01.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

