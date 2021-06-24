Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock Position Boosted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 143.0% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at $1,807,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Lennar by 513.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $96.98 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $57.13 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.17. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

