Analysts Anticipate IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). IMAX reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.01.

In other news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in IMAX by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in IMAX by 11,150.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

IMAX stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.82. IMAX has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

