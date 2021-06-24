Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Receives $128.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.71.

PRBZF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Premium Brands from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Premium Brands from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

OTCMKTS PRBZF opened at $102.66 on Monday. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $102.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.78.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

