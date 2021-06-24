Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on DGEAF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DGEAF opened at $47.93 on Monday. Diageo has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $50.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.03.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

