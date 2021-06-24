Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will announce earnings per share of $1.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Leidos posted earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.03 to $7.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

LDOS opened at $103.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. Leidos has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Leidos by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 12.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 118.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

