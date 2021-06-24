MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.59. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 26,985 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in MV Oil Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 83,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 800 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.