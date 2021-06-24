Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.75. Alpine Immune Sciences shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 118,358 shares changing hands.

ALPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

The firm has a market cap of $222.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 288.70% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. Analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 50,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $766,003.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,482.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 70,965 shares of company stock worth $983,504 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter valued at $150,000. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

