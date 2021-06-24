Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Trading Down 0.2%

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.68. 67,816 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 45,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,402,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $747,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

