Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.82. Manitex International shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 8,369 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MNTX shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Manitex International in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Manitex International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $146.67 million, a P/E ratio of -20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $47.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.30 million. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Manitex International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 868,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 41,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Manitex International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,140,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after buying an additional 62,903 shares during the period. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.