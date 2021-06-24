Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.50.

ALK opened at $63.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.35.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $291,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 147,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,259,790.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,462 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,476. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

