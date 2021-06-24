Analysts Anticipate Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Will Post Earnings of $3.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.16 and the lowest is $2.95. Brighthouse Financial posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 639%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year earnings of $13.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.60 to $14.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.98 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $44.27 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.29.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

