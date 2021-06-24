Brokerages Set UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Target Price at $10.17

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.07.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UWMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut UWM Holdings Co. Class from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush cut UWM Holdings Co. Class from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th.

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class stock opened at $9.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. Class will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%.

In related news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 25,000 shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Co. Class Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

