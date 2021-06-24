-$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.63). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($2.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Shares of PRAX stock opened at $19.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.39 million and a PE ratio of -2.46. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $161,722,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,602,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $68,709,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 18.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,063,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,849,000 after acquiring an additional 166,017 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.