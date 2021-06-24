-$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.63). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($2.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Praxis Precision Medicines.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Shares of PRAX stock opened at $19.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.39 million and a PE ratio of -2.46. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $161,722,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,602,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $68,709,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 18.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,063,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,849,000 after acquiring an additional 166,017 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.