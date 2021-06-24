Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.10 Per Share

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Darden Restaurants has decreased its dividend by 63.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $135.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $68.91 and a 1-year high of $149.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of -72.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

