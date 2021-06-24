Olema Pharmaceuticals’ (OLMA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital restated their outperform rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA opened at $26.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $156,059.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at $209,258.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,102,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,332,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,014 shares of company stock worth $1,848,636. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $96,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $199,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

