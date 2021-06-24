Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stock Position Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,992 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $157,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $149.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $162.51.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518 in the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

