KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

KBH stock opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.25. KB Home has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

KBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

