Zacks: Analysts Expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. Dynagas LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 24.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 142,157 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 7.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $118.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

