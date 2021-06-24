X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE XYF opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. X Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $520.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.30.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($2.18). X Financial had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $109.78 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in X Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of X Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in X Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of X Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan and revolving loan Xiaoying credit loan catering to the credit card holders; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

