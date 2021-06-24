Abyss (ABYSS) Price Down 27.3% Over Last Week

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One Abyss coin can now be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Abyss has a market capitalization of $7.23 million and $293,309.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00055826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.42 or 0.00607430 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00040247 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About Abyss

ABYSS is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

