HyperQuant Hits Market Cap of $73,753.62 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 310.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last week, HyperQuant has traded up 247% against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $73,753.62 and $6,667.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00055826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.42 or 0.00607430 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00040247 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000290 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

