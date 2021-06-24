Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,397,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,327 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $135,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,804,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,656,000 after purchasing an additional 399,834 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 327,101 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,882,000 after purchasing an additional 316,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,755,000. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NBIX opened at $100.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

