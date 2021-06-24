Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,679,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $119,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Liberty Global by 23.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 32,952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 113,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,672,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after acquiring an additional 593,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

