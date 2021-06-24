Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 1,241,200 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 223.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,796,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Fortive worth $126,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,215,000 after buying an additional 3,349,167 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,607,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Fortive by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,726,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,048 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Fortive by 7,873.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,282,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,570 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Fortive by 266.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,550,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $69.07 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.66.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

