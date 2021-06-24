$96.48 Million in Sales Expected for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will announce $96.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.07 million to $99.77 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation reported sales of $146.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year sales of $428.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $408.77 million to $458.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $552.66 million, with estimates ranging from $500.62 million to $587.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.31 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

NYSE TNP opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 39,350 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,159,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 56,873 shares during the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

