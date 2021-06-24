Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Trading Down 0.7%

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.86 and last traded at $17.03. 31,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

VRNOF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

