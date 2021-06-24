Analysts Anticipate Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 86.1% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 1,242.58 and a current ratio of 1,242.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.72 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

