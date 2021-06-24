Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRUS. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at $419,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,870 shares of company stock worth $758,605. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

CRUS stock opened at $79.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.