Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 23,600 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 23,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 480.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 185,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 153,621 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,832 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 22.3% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 47.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 13.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Vertical Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.14.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $46.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $52.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

