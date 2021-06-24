Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on YETI. UBS Group started coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of YETI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total value of $10,923,015.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,846 shares in the company, valued at $29,629,742.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,577 shares of company stock worth $17,633,862. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI opened at $89.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $95.76.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.