Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,837 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 36,043 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 17,310 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.08.

Shares of CRUS opened at $79.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.82.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $105,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,870 shares of company stock valued at $758,605 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

