Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,589 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 163.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 4.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 98.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 1.8% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in PTC during the first quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 390,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,781,000 after purchasing an additional 25,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTC. Mizuho increased their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $135.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $149.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.79.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

