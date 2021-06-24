Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $146.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $166.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.28.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.413 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.11.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

