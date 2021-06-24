Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 42,024 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 81.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,024 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $133.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 248,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,361,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,626 shares in the company, valued at $21,009,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,214 shares of company stock worth $36,085,406. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

