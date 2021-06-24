Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 7,785 Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DouYu International by 1,985.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,539 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,228,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,083,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of DouYu International by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,897,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,960,000. 30.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOYU stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOYU shares. TheStreet cut DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. DouYu International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

