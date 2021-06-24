The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WEGRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $13.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 2.11.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

