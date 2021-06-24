Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $50 million-51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.48 million.

Shares of KLR opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $377.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Kaleyra has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.25.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts expect that Kaleyra will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kaleyra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other news, Director Matteo Lodrini purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 4,463 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $51,279.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,838 shares of company stock worth $384,298 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

