Shoals Technologies Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,693 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,475% compared to the typical volume of 171 call options.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.98. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $44.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.97.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $11,297,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $3,995,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $12,173,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $47,736,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $1,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

SHLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.