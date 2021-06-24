Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Increases Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) announced an annual dividend on Friday, June 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.699 per share on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s previous annual dividend of $0.62.

OTCMKTS IDCBY opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.37.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $29.37 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Industrial and Commercial Bank of China will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDCBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

