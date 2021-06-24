Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 43.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SMLP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Summit Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of SMLP opened at $30.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $202.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 51.79%. The firm had revenue of $99.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $3,899,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $4,191,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $1,749,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 93.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 50,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

