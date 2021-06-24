Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.

SIG stock opened at $78.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.94. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 2.61.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

A number of research analysts have commented on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Signet Jewelers from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.80.

In other news, Director Andre Branch acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

