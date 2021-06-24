Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of ADRNY opened at $29.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.64. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

