Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $494.00 and last traded at $494.00. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $480.61.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUVPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $509.52.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

