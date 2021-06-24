CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Shares Up 1%

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI)’s share price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.24. 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.72.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

CBB Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBBI)

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

